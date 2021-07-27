Kim Kardashian Shares 20-Year-Old Bikini Photos in Throwback Post

✖

Kim Kardashian is throwing it all the way back to 2001. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, took to Instagram Tuesday to share some vacation photos of "Little K" from her younger years. In the first photo, Kardashian poses bare-faced while enjoying a stunning oceanside pool, while in the second, she strikes a pose in a striped bikini.

"OMG baby k," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the shots, adding in subsequent comments that her big sis was a "cutie" in Cabo. Kim has been feeling the nostalgic vibes as of late, sharing several "fitting archive" photos from the 2000s earlier this month and looking back on her childhood photos while wishing grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon a happy birthday Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

"Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships!" Kim captioned the family photos from throughout the years. "I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me! I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma. I love you so much!!!"

The SKIMS founder also made sure to support estranged husband Kanye West at his DONDA listening party Thursday night, bringing their children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — to the Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where West debuted his upcoming album. The rapper and makeup mogul filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim addressed how difficult it was for her to decide to end her marriage: "It was not like one specific thing that happened on either part," she said. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision, and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try."

The KKW Beauty founder added that she wouldn't be sharing many of the details about the end of her marriage publicly, but that she would always have love and respect for West despite the end of their marriage. "I respect him so much, and … I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family," she said.