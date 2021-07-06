Kim Kardashian Wipes out Wakeboarding Over Fourth of July Weekend

✖

Kim Kardashian took a tumble over the Fourth of July weekend, but not in heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went wakeboarding with friends and family and did not shy away from showing the fact that she flopped pretty hard on the water. The 40-year-old posted the video to her Instagram stories using a laughing face emoji as the caption according to PEOPLE.

In the video, someone can be heard in the background telling her to "relax" as she tried her best to stay balanced on the board. After quickly wiping out, Kardashian got right back up for another attempt, this time staying up a lot longer than the time before. In fact, the mom-of-four even let go of the rope she was holding on to to freestyle surf. While she didn't last long after that, she did manage to balance on her board a lot better.

The SKIMS founder also revealed that her younger sister Khloé Kardashian was there as well, but noted that Khloé wasn't feeling Kardashians playlist. In the quick clip, Kardashian insinuated that she requested "MY Heart Will Go On" by Céline Dion from the film Titanic, however, her sister wanted a little something different. In other clips she shared, she showed her son Saint, 5, sliding down a slide into a beautiful turquoise pool that overlooks rolling hills, just after his sister Chicago, 3. She also showed herself sliding down one of the slides while Saint slid down the other one next to hers. Kardashian also shares daughter North, 8, and son Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Rumors swirled for months that there may have been trouble in paradise for the two, but it appeared they were trying to work things out. While Kardashian has remained very quiet on the topic, she did share some of what has been going on behind closed doors during the final episodes of her hit reality series in Season 20. One scene showed her crying while mentioning that she felt she couldn't be the wife he deserved. She noted that her schedule is too busy and doesn't allow time for her to be by West's side all the time while he moves forward with his music career.

Sitting by her sister Kylie Jenner, who was also in tears, she cried over the fact that she felt as if there was no other option but to end things. In the meantime, West has remained pretty quiet on the situation, although there were rumors that the two were having a hard time seeing eye-to-eye on some things.