Kim Kardashian’s Latest Snapchat of Saint West Is Pure Cuteness

Kim Kardashian’s latest Snapchat of her 1-year-old son Saint West is the cutest thing you will see all week. The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday night to reveal a new clip of her youngest child, and it’s crazy to see how much her little one is growing.

The video shows the Selfish author holding her phone in front of Saint’s face with the bunny-ear Snapchat filter being displayed. The mother of two can be heard saying to her son, “Is that a bunny dinosaur?”

Saint, who is wearing a dino shirt, says “dinosaur” before sticking his tongue out at the camera.

Kim then asks Saint again what a dinosaur says before he lets out an adorable growl.

It’s likely that the E! star’s fans can expect to see more precious baby videos in the future given that she and her rapper husband, Kanye West, are planning on having another child via surrogate.

A source close to the couple recently revealed that they have been paired with a surrogate mother who is now three months along, an insider told Us Weekly. Her pregnancy timeline suggests the couple’s third child could arrive in January 2018.

The couple will pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, TMZ reports. In the event that there are multiple children, the Wests will pay $5,000 per each additional child. Kim and Kanye are also reportedly required to pay a $68,850 deposit to the agency.

The reason why the celebrity couple chose to explore surrogacy options is because Kim was diagnosed with placenta accreta while being pregnant with her first child North, 4, as well as her second child, Saint. Doctors explained to her that it would be unsafe for Kim to become pregnant again.