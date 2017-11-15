Kim Kardashian Reveals Why None of Her Family Is Speaking out About Rumored Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian revealed her family’s rules for dealing with the rumor mill amid three reported family pregnancies during an appearance on The Ellen Show Wednesday.

Kardashian has confirmed in the past that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child through a surrogate, while sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have not spoken about their rumored pregnancies with boyfriends NBA player Tristan Thompson and rapper Travis Scott, respectively.

But when Ellen DeGeneres asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member about her sisters’ alleged pregnancies, she declined to comment, saying she prefers to stay in her lane when it comes to this kind of thing.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” she told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

When DeGeneres asked for details about the family’s conversations when it comes to commenting, she continued.

“We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have.”

Both of Kardashian’s sisters have teased their pregnancies on social media from time to time, but fans believe they will likely reveal the truth on an episode of their E! show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!