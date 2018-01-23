Kim Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Calls Her ‘Self-Absorbed’ in the Most Hilarious Way

Kim Kardashian is all about herself, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a critic on Twitter in the most hilarious way when they accused her of being “self-absorbed.”

“Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing..” the fan tweeted. “& I Like the Kardashians.”

The Selfish author was quick to respond with a self-awareness.

“No it’s not you, I totally am!” she wrote.

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Fans were obsessed with her hilarious answer, and responded with their own jokes about Kardashian’s self confidence.

Honestly if I looked like Kim Kardashian I would probably be self absorbed too…… — Kalan (@kwyatt93) January 22, 2018

this is the energy I’m on — amanlicious (@RoadKillAman) January 22, 2018

Yas bish 👏👏👏 peak Kim is here and feeling herself pic.twitter.com/Y6F3aVywsU — Kathleen Lee (@kathleenelee) January 22, 2018

Others defended the reality star, mentioning her work to help the homeless, political activism and pleasant interactions with fans.

Not true kimmy you took a picture with me when you were pregnant with north and had to pee. You still stopped, talked to me and took a picture. That’s not self absorbed. — sierra (@performerSierra) January 22, 2018

“Not true kimmy you took a picture with me when you were pregnant with north and had to pee,” one fan responded, earning a retweet from Kardashian. “You still stopped, talked to me and took a picture. That’s not self absorbed.”

But the original hater took to Twitter to clarify that he didn’t mean to diss the KKW CEO when he wrote his original tweet.

@KimKardashian Listen: altho my tweet came across “seemingly” disrespectful, it was just a thought/tweet worthy reaction.. lol… No DisRespect.. ✊🏽.. & I Appreciate ur Sense of humor, & @cassbrunelle14 for calling me out..👏🏽 lol.. props to the Kardashian Empire 🙌🏽 — Kevin James (@kevinjames4good) January 22, 2018

“@KimKardashian Listen: [although] my tweet came across ‘seemingly’ disrespectful, it was just a thought/tweet worthy reaction.. lol… No DisRespect… & I Appreciate ur Sense of humor … props to the Kardashian Empire.”

Kardashian recently added to the “empire” of which her fan spoke, announcing the birth of her and husband Kanye West‘s daughter Chicago West last week via a surrogate.

According to E! News, “Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together.”

“West wanted to pay homage to his hometown and his late mother, who died in 2007,” another insider told the publication. “Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It’s super cute.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian