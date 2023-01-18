Kim Kardashian Reportedly Buys Iconic Princess Diana Necklace

Kim Kardashian got herself a little piece of royalty. In a Sotheby's auction Wednesday, Kardashian bought Princess Diana's iconic amethyst-and-diamond cross necklace for $197,453, TMZ reported. During Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble sale, four bidders competed for the piece, and it eventually went to a Kardashian representative "at more than double its pre-auction estimate. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name," Kristian Spofforth, the head of jewelry at Sotheby's London, shared in a statement. At a 1987 charity gala in London, the late Princess of Wales wore the gem-encrusted Attallah Cross with a black-and-purple velvet Catherine Walker dress. It is believed that Diana wore the pendant on a string of pearls that she owned.

"The cross-shaped pendant — thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients — is a bold and colorful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds," the Sotheby's press release states. "The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm." In the 1920s, Garrard (the same jeweler behind Diana's sapphire engagement ring) created the fleurée-style design. After purchasing the piece in the 1980s, Naim Attallah CBE loaned it several times to Diana for events. Per the release, "It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.

Kim K just won at auction princess Dianas amethyst attallah cross at Sothebys for $197,453. pic.twitter.com/psBqKA6LQ9 — Seek (@SeekTheFinds) January 18, 2023

"Few people could carry this piece off but Diana really could," Ramsay Attallah told Vogue about the statement crucifix that his late father owned. This particular piece, Ramsay says, was borrowed several times from his father by Diana, who had been a friend of his father. "When I was growing up, we'd always have it on the table for Christmas lunch, but it was never worn by anyone other than Diana and it hasn't been seen in public since she died," he says. As a famous fan of historical fashion, Kardashian, 40, wore Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala. In 1962, Monroe wore the "World's Most Expensive Dress" to serenade John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden during his 45th birthday celebration. Even though Kardashian claimed she didn't damage the gown and returned it in perfect condition, she was criticized for being allowed to wear the style artifact. Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum, which lent her the look, confirmed she did not harm the dress in any way.