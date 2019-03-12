Kim Kardashian Promises to Pay 5 Years Rent for Released Prison Inmate

Kim Kardashian is continuing her support for released prison inmates, offering to pay one man’s rent for five years.

Kardashian has been on a prison reform crusade for the last couple of years, even visiting the White House herself to discuss one particular case with President Donald Trump. Of course, life after incarceration carries its own web of problems, and Kardashian is now committed to helping with those as well.

A North Carolina man named Matthew Charles was recently released from prison after serving 20 years of his 35-year sentence for non-violent drug charges. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he explained how Kardashian learned that he was having trouble finding housing as a former inmate. The reality star has promised to pay his rent for five years while he gets back on his feet.

“I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone. Kim Kardashian-West, through Tracy, said they heard about my situation,” Charles wrote. “[She] was moved and has decided to help me. And to me in an unbelievable way.”

“Kim did not do this for attention or publicity, but I had to share it, because it’s to good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me,” Charles went on. “And many of your responses about the outcome of my dilemma prophesied it.”

“GOD IS GOOD!!! WHAT THE DEVIL MEANT FOR BAD, GOD REVERSED AGAIN, FOR MY GOOD,” Charles went on. “THANK YOU KIM KARDISHIAN-WEST and TRACY FOR THE LOVE SHOWN TO ME WHEN I WAS LOCKED UP. AND NOW THAT I’M FREE. MY HEART IS ENLARGED.”

Charles’ release has been a long time in the making, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly. A friend of Charles’ told the outlet that Kardashian learned of his situation last May, when he was featured in a story on NPR. Kardashian reportedly mentioned Charles during her meeting with the president last spring, where she asked for clemency for Alice Johnson.

Kardashian reportedly mentioned Charles again in September during her second White House visit. Things finally began to turn around for Charles, who was a free man and a guest at President Trump’s State of the Union address last month.

Still, Charles has not evaded the daily struggles of former inmates. His felony record has gotten his application denied at apartment complexes as he tries to find a place to live in Nashville. In his years of incarceration, Charles has also been unable to establish any favorable credit rating.

“When I told Charles about Kim’s generous gift he was overwhelmed!” said CMT reporter Tim Hardiman. “He was truly humbled that Kim was willing to lift that burden from him. Charles told me Kim’s generosity will allow him to save enough money to eventually put a down payment on his first house. Kim has changed his life!”