Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether She’ll Pose Naked in Her 40s

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo shoot was unlike any she did before. The reality TV personality posed for the cover of Allure‘s October “Best of Beauty” issue.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member typically poses in high-fashion ensembles or nude, but this photo shoot featured only tight shots of her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother of two, who “broke the internet” in 2014 with her naked photos in Paper magazine, admits that she sometimes wonders if there is an age limit to posing nude.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going to tone it down,’” she confesses. “But then I’m like, ‘Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years. So, I might as well.’”

Kardashian adds, “I don’t know what the age cutoff is [for posing naked].”

She recently launched her own line of beauty products, KKW Beauty, and revealed she loves the transformation makeup provides. “I’ve been sitting in a makeup chair every day for practically 10 years,” she notes. “I fell in love with makeup and how it can transform you and make you feel good about yourself.”

Additionally, Kardashian seems to be perfectly content with her life right now. “I’m really happy doing exactly what I’m doing, honestly,” she continues. “I’ve never been happier in my work life than right now.”

