Kim Kardashian and Pink Join Ellen’s Birthday Bash Despite Feud

Kim Kardashian West has Pink on her enemies list, but that did not stop them from attending Ellen DeGeneres‘ 60th birthday party on Saturday.

The Daily Mail reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “Beautiful Trauma” singer both attended the star-studded bash. However, it is not clear if the two ran into each other.

Thanks for making my birthday so special, @Pink. pic.twitter.com/7O2Qi7eLym — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

Pink and Kardashian have feuded on social media for years. Kardashian went so far as to include Pink on her enemies list, alongside Taylor Swift, Wendy Williams and Blac Chyna.

Pink took a swipe at Kardashian after she posted her infamous 2016 nude selfie, which was captioned, “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL.”

“Shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with, that only they possess,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your tits and asses, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’”

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Pink revived the feud.

“Honestly she went in on Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you’re going to hear from me,” Pink said. “Just don’t talk to Bette Midler about anything.”

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018

Pink also had a feud with Kanye West, who was also at DeGeneres’ party. In 2009, West was heard on a video complaining about Pink performing two songs on the same night he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift. “Kanye west is the biggest piece of s— on earth. Quote me,” Pink replied on Twitter.

DeGeneres celebrated her 60th brithday on Jan. 26 but waited until this past weekend to celebrate with her A-list friends. According to PEOPLE, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy and many others attended the party. DeGeneres posted several pictures of the bash on Twitter.

