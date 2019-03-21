Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photos of North and Saint

Kim Kardashian West showed off her two children, North and Saint, with a pair of Instagram posts this week.

she has no clue what 100 million followers means but she’s excited cause i’m excited lol thanks for the follows and the love 💯 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 18, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

The children, who Kim parented with husband Kanye West, are shown out and about with their mom after she celebrated reaching 100 million Instagram followers.

The first shot, which currently has more than 2.7 million likes, shows 3-year-old North making a goofy face in front of a fountain at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“She has no clue what 100 million followers means but she’s excited cause i’m excited lol,” Kim captioned the photo. “Thanks for the follows and the love.”

The second shifted the focus to her baby boy, Saint. The paparazzi shot sees the beanie-wearing toddler unphased as he and his mom walk past a crowd of photographers.

She simply captioned the photo “My little man.”

My little man A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 19, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The proud mom discussed the 1-year-old’s personality earlier in the week when she discussed her most popular photos with her fans.

“Saint is the sweetest boy,” she wrote. “He never cries or fusses. I love watching him grow up.”

During that same post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed the importance of family.

One of her most popular photos is a family shot uploaded shortly after Kim was robbed while visiting Paris. After the incident, Kim left social media to focus on being with Kanye, North and Saint.

“I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible,” she said.

As always, the West family have been a constant in the news as of late. Kim continues to give followers a steady stream of revealing photos, and Kanye has been mysteriously hiding out in the mountains of Wyoming

