Kim Kardashian Posts Her Most Revealing Photos Yet, and Even Fans Think They’re Too Much

Kim Kardashian may have finally crossed the line when it comes to her latest photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb posted a NSFW photo (seen here) on her Instagram Monday, in which she shows off her bare chest with only a little strategic blurring to keep the photo within the social media platform’s posting guidelines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clad only in a tiny pair of white panties and a fur coat, the 37-year-old certainly is feeling her “Bo Derek braids,” for which she took heat over the weekend by those who thought she was culturally appropriating cornrows and giving credit to a white woman for the look.

The mother of three posted two additional, but more clothed, photos as well, showing off her famous booty while looking over some Polaroids of herself and staring at the camera head-on while wearing a drenched white henley shirt that leaves nothing to the imagination (seen here).

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:41pm PST

But while the KKW Beauty CEO has a history of scandalous selfies that periodically break the internet, a lot of even her most dedicated fans thought the fur coat photo was going a step too far.

“*Cues the Blue Ivy chill out hand gesture,*” one fan commented, referencing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s instantly meme-able moment at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday.

“What’s the point of these pictures?” another fan asked. “You have a family, you need to have a little more respect for them.”

“Not getting a enough attention at home I guess,” another echoed.

But other fans stood by their favorite celeb, saying that just because she and husband Kanye West recently welcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago, via a surrogate, doesn’t mean she can’t be sexy.

“News flash: not everything women do is for male attention!” one user wrote. “Maybe she’s just feeling herself – ever thought of that? And she has every right to! She works hard for her body and can do whatever she wants with it.”

“I’m trying to be this bad with three kids, damn mommy!” another added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian