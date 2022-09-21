Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Kardashian has made her life an open book in many ways, so fans are intimately familiar with her living situation. For the last few years, she has been living in a mansion that she and her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West had designed and built for themselves, but after their divorce this year she apparently wanted a change of scenery. Kardashian sold off their home in Calabasas and reportedly paid Ye $23 million for his share of ownership in the property. With that out of the way, she picked up this sprawling property from Crawford.
Crawford reportedly lives next door to Kardashian's new home, having invested heavily in the neighborhood. When it first hit the market this house was listed for $99 million, so Kardashian got a relatively good deal on it. It's a two-story Mediterranean-style house with a total living space of 7,450 square feet and a 3.2-acre footprint.
It shouldn't be a surprise that the house is lavish and stylish, nor that it has all the finest luxury amenities available. Still, seeing it for yourself can be especially exciting. Keep scrolling for a photo tour of Kardashian's new home.
Aerial View
It's hard to get an idea of how large and sprawling this property is without the help of aerial photography.
Arrival
Upon arrival at Kardashian's new home, you'd pass through a gate as well as a meticulously landscaped lawn.
Great Room
It looks like the main living space is this "great room" – a large but flexible room that can accommodate relaxed nights at home as well as large parties. In luxury California style, the exterior walls can be opened wide to let in the temperate air.
Dining Room
More floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors are present in the dining room on the other side of the house. As you can see, it also opens onto a terrace with a private ocean view.
Home Gym
The last notable use of the sliding doors is in the home gym, which can be opened up to an outdoor patio that could be perfect for certain workouts.
Spiral Staircase
The interior is centered around a spiral staircase that connects the two floors. It also houses this distinct chandelier and has room for some extravagant decorations. There are presumably some bedrooms upstairs, but the listings do not include any photos of them.
Swimming Pool
The swimming pool overlooks the ocean like much of the property, and it comes with a cabana that could be perfect for chilly nights with its built-in fireplace.
Balcony
The house has a wrap-around deck with a wide view of the ocean, providing plenty of space for sunbathing or hosting.
Tennis Courts
If there weren't enough outdoor fixtures already, this house also comes with its own private tennis courts.
Boardwalk
Finally, Kardashian will be able to put her private beach to use with this boardwalk path leading down to the sand. Fans can expect to see more of this house in upcoming episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu.