Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.

Kardashian has made her life an open book in many ways, so fans are intimately familiar with her living situation. For the last few years, she has been living in a mansion that she and her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West had designed and built for themselves, but after their divorce this year she apparently wanted a change of scenery. Kardashian sold off their home in Calabasas and reportedly paid Ye $23 million for his share of ownership in the property. With that out of the way, she picked up this sprawling property from Crawford.

Crawford reportedly lives next door to Kardashian's new home, having invested heavily in the neighborhood. When it first hit the market this house was listed for $99 million, so Kardashian got a relatively good deal on it. It's a two-story Mediterranean-style house with a total living space of 7,450 square feet and a 3.2-acre footprint.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the house is lavish and stylish, nor that it has all the finest luxury amenities available. Still, seeing it for yourself can be especially exciting. Keep scrolling for a photo tour of Kardashian's new home.