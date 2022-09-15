Kim Kardashian Speaks out on Why the State of Her Relationships Are 'Not Working'

Kim Kardashian says she has to try love in a new way. The former Mrs. Kanye West aka Ye jumped back into the dating pool roughly eight months after filing for divorce from the DONDA rapper in Feb. 2021. After her SNL debut, she fell into the arms of 28-year-old actor/comedian, Pete Davidson. By Oct. of the same year, the pair were inseparable, hitting NYC pizza joints, taking vacations on private islands, and going to amusement parks. But after 10 months, the pair called it quits, with sources attributing the split to their busy schedules. Now, Kardashian says it's time for her to go a different route, as what she's been trying has not provided her the best of luck with men.

For starters, the SKIMS founder is taking a break from dating. "I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute," she shared during a Sept. 14 appearance on the Late Late Show with James Cordon. "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that." She passed the Baby Bar after failing twice previously and is still in law school. She also has her hands full with her four children and juggles multiple businesses. But, she does still hold our hope for love. "But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places," the three times divorce revealed. "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm."

Instead of the typical ball player, rapper, or actor, Kardashian wants something else. "I think it's gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

In the meantime, Kardashian has had to deal with another rant from not just one, but two exes. Ye recently aired out more family drama on Instagram, citing his anger with the school their children are attending and sharing personal screenshots of text messages between the two.

He was followed by Ray J, Kardashian's infamous sex tape partner. In an Instagram live, the Love & Hip Hop star provided alleged receipts that prove the 2007 sex tape was an orchestrated release between he, Kardashian, and her momager Kris Jenner. Ray claims Jenner even picked the best angles of Kardashian and has been running with a narrative that it was a leaked tape.