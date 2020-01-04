Kim Kardashian Looks Identical to Daughter North in Childhood Throwback Photo

If you follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, you would know that the reality star has a penchant for posting the absolute best photos, including some adorable throwback snaps. One of those recent throwbacks featured Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian as kids. Kim affectionately referred to herself and her two sisters as the “Triplets” in the caption for the Instagram photo. But, all fans could focus on was the uncanny resemblance between Kim and her eldest daughter, North West.

“Look at North I mean Kim. Little princess has your whole face!” one fan commented on the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Omg! North looks just like you! Wow,” another fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:55pm PST

While Kim and North may look like twins, the youngster definitely still takes after her father, Kanye West, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has said herself. In September 2019, during an interview with Vogue Arabia (conducted by Kanye), Kim said that North is the “Follow God” rapper’s “twin.”

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” she continued to say about North. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

Kanye was on the same page, as he replied, “I think so too.”

The jury is still out on the couple’s youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, as the famous parents both said that it’s too early to tell who they take after.

“Chi, it’s still too early to say,” Kim said. “She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

Regardless of who’s ultimately twinning with North, in the past, Kim has discussed exactly how much she loves being a mom to all of her babies. As E! News noted, the reality star wrote about how important family is to her on her website (which has since been shut down) in 2018.

“I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” she wrote. “There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have.”

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images