Kim Kardashian Addresses Stories About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Tuesday to shut down a recent report that claimed she “didn’t respond well at first” to her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news.

“This sounds like a very fake story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, 36, tweeted.

However, that wasn’t the only story Kardashian slammed. She put aside her differences with Caitlyn Jenner and stood up for her against reports she confirmed her daughter’s baby news.

“And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone,” the KKW beauty mogul added.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been very secretive when it comes to the news that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sources told Us Weekly that Jenner is “at least four months” pregnant and is expecting a baby girl.

There has been no confirmation from the family as of yet. Ryan Seacrest tried to ask Kris Jenner about the news on Monday, to which she responded, “Kylie’s not confirming anything.”