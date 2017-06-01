Kim Kardashian West Sticks Up For Mom Kris, Goes Against Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian is taking Kris Jenner’s side in an ongoing feud between the 61-year-old momager and her former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

A sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the Selfish author speaking with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about Caitlyn’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, according to ET.

At the beginning of the clip, Kourtney says: “‘Cause I was thinking, ‘Is mom exaggerating and making it a big deal?’”

Kim responds by saying: “[Caitlyn’s] so angry at mom, like for no reason. It was like, ‘I didn’t speak to my sister because of Kris. I didn’t see my kids because of Kris. Like, grow up and say, ‘I didn’t call my kids!’”

The mother of two continued by saying that Caitlyn claims she never saw “a dime” of her money when she was with Kris.

“[Caitlyn] was insinuating that mom took the check and pocketed it and had this huge savings,” Kim said. “The money wasn’t going in mom’s pocket.”

Kourtney agreed with Kim saying: “They made the money together. Even when mom would book appearances, I worked for her, I would hear her phone calls in the office. She would hustle to get speeches. She changed Caitlyn’s career and she made her have this motivational speaker business.”

When Caitlyn Jenner debuted her memoir and threw massive shade at Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian felt betrayed. Because of the tension, Caitlyn says that she has not talked to Kim in a “long time.”

“To be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time,” she said during an appearance on Today. “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of keep my distance. I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world.”

Caitlyn also admitted that her relationship with Kris took a huge blow after the memoir was released.

“We’re not talking as much as we used to, but I’m sure that’ll change when everything calms down,” she said. “My house is open. My relationship with some of the kids is better. With others it’s maybe a little more strained.”

Just like Kim and Kris, Khloe Kardashian was also hurt by what Caitlyn wrote. During a SiriusXM Town Hall interview, the former Olympian spoke out about how Khloe doesn’t want to talk to her.

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” the former reality star said. “That’s sad. I was very very close to Khloé, I mean I had 23 years of raising her. I met Khloé when she was five years old.”