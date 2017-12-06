Kim Kardashian Called out for Kid-Size Copies of CDG, Vetements Designs

Kim Kardashian has come under fire for products in her Kids Supply clothing line, which appear to bear a striking resemblance to designs by luxury brands Commes des Garcons and Vetements.

The designs in question include a Comme des Garcons bomber jacket made in collaboration with Kosho & Co and a sequined silver Vetements dress the brand created for Kardashian’s daughter, North West.

The Instagram account Diet Prada, which regularly posts about designer knockoffs, pointed out the similarities this week, sharing an album featuring the original pieces as well as Kids Supply’s recreations.

A representative for Kids Supply told Page Six that the resemblance was intentional and that the line is paying homage to designers Rei Kawakubo and Demna Gvasalia.

“The idea behind Kids Supply is to give people the opportunity to purchase things that would never be available for children otherwise,” the rep said. “We decided to release the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children. We named it the Demna dress to pay homage to him as it was one of Kim and North’s favorite mommy and me moments.”

Neither designer has responded to the controversy.

“The Rei jacket was a mixture of some our favorite souvenir jacket art,” the rep continued. “We have been collecting for years and have archive of them. We named it the Rei Jacket out of the utmost respect for her.”

All of the proceeds from both pieces will reportedly be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian