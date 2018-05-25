Kim Kardashian’s Kids Goof Around in Sweet Photo From Visit to Aunt Kourtney’s House

Kim Kardashian caught her kids having some fun on Mother’s Day when they visited sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house, and she decided to share the moment with her fans on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality snapped a photo of daughter North West on the shoulders of one of Kourtney’s kids while wearing a trench coat, channeling The Little Rascals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A really tall lady showed up to Kourts house on Mother’s Day 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t4ohnlW75R — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2018

“A really tall lady showed up to Kourts house on Mother’s Day,” Kardashian wrote.

Her fans seemed to get a kick out of the photo.

This is the cutest thing ever 😭 — Alexis Taylor (@AlexisTaylorx) May 23, 2018

“This is the cutest thing ever,” a fan tweeted.

Aw her little smile! She looks so sweet and cheeky x — Madeline Hall (@mjhall_) May 23, 2018

“Aw her little smile! She looks so sweet and cheeky,” wrote another.

Fans also noticed in the bottom left corner of the picture was little Saint West, looking confused by his big sister’s new look.

Saint is like ‘what has happened to my sis?’ — ✨✨K A T Y ✨✨ (@All_That_I_Love) May 23, 2018



“Saint is like, ‘what has happened to my sis?’” one fan joked.

Saint standing there and wondering what the eff is going on? — ACCRA COMMANDO (@Piyose) May 23, 2018

“Saint standing there and wondering what the eff is going on?” another tweeted.

The photo was received much better than another of Kardashian’s recent posts. Back on Friday she snapped a photo a North and Saint in the bathub together. While the photo managed to gain more than 5 million likes, many fans questioned why she would post something so personal and potentially inappropriate.

Elsewhere on her social media page, Kardashian took multiple opportunities on Mother’s Day to celebrate her family, first with a few throwback photos of herself with mother Kris Jenner.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom in the entire world! You’ve taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You’ve always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids,” Kardashian wrote. “I love you.”

Another post was of her holding all three kids, though she joked it took some bribing to do so.

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” she wrote. “I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”