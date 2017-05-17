Kim And Khloe Kardashian Weigh In On Sister Kylie’s New Reality Show

Kylie Jenner’s upcoming reality show, Life of Kylie, is on the horizon, and her famous family members are already sounding off with their thoughts on the show.

E! News caught up with Kylie’s half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian at the NBC Universal 2017 Upfront red carpet and asked them about the upcoming documentary series.

The family has been doing reality TV for ten years, so Kylie’s no stranger to the spotlight. However, Kim emphasised Kylie wants to open up more in her show compared to her presence on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“She’s already a pro at this,” Kim said. “This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn’t been that open on our show. So you’re definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works.”

The Kimoji entrepreneur and wife of Kanye West went on to discuss her recent cosmetics collaboration with Kylie, which she used as an example of what Kylie’s life is really like. While some viewers may think Kylie has an easy day-to-day life, her makeup empire is a lot to handle, according to Kim.

“I had no idea how hard it really was,” Kim said.

This lack of understanding of Kylie’s life may come as a surprise, as the family is relatively close most of the time. Khloe let fans know that they just don’t spend that much time with Kylie, so her activities will be just as surprising to them.

“It’ll even be new for us because we don’t hang out with her friends,” Khloe said. “Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long? It’s funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I’m going to be a viewer like everyone else.”

Since fans first caught a glimpse of Life of Kylie last week, it’s been stirring up conversation. Numerous Twitter users bashed the show and it’s subject when the trailer was put online.

Life of Kylie will premiere July 6 at 10/9c on on E!

