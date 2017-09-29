Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Reportedly Spotted for the First Time

Kim Kardashian West officially confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child in a new promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it has been reported that the couple is expecting via surrogate.

According to Radar Online, the surrogate has been spotted in public for the first time, with the woman photographed on an outing wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The photos can be seen here.

The surrogate is a 27-year-old African American woman who has served as a surrogate before. She is reportedly being paid $75,000 to carry the couple’s child and is due in January. TMZ previously reported that she is married and has two children of her own.

People reported that the Wests had hired a surrogate in June.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source said at the time.

Kardashian West’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also reportedly pregnant, marking three new additions to the Kardashian/Jenner family next year.

