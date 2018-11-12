Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Save Neighbors After Hiring Private Firefighters

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are being praised after hiring private firefighters to help save not only their California home, but also those of some of their neighbors, TMZ reports.

Kardashian and West share a home in Hidden Hills, and the Woolsey Fire began nearing the area on Friday. By that point, the area had been evacuated.

The couple lives on the edge of a cul-de-sac next to a field, meaning that if their house went up, it could pass the fire along to every house in the neighborhood.

To combat this, Kardashian and West hired private fire fighters, who were armed with hoses and dug ditches to prevent the fire from reaching the home. The actions of the fire fighters reportedly saved the West’s home and those of their neighbors, several of whom spoke to TMZ and thanked the Wests for hiring the team and therefore saving their homes as well.

The Woolsey Fire is one of multiple fires currently tearing through California, which have displaced hundreds of thousands after mandatory evacuation orders were issued late last week.

Kardashian had previously shared on her Instagram Story on Nov. 8 that she and her family were evacuating their home, first posting photo of the flames from aboard a private plane.

Once she arrived home, Kardashian revealed that she had one hour to pack and evacuate.

“Pray for Calabasas,” she wrote over footage of the fire taken from her plane. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe.”

She then shared video of first responders on the scene, writing, “Firefighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!”

She filmed another clip from a car, showing police cars driving by and saying, “They are evacuating everyone right now from all of their homes.”

In addition to Kardashian and West, numerous other stars have been affected by the fire, with some even losing their homes. Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus all revealed that their homes had been destroyed, though they and their families all safely made it out.

“Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community,” Cyrus tweeted on Monday. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

