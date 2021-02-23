✖

Kim Kardashian is listening to Olivia Rodrigo's hit breakup song "Drivers License" after filing for divorce late last week from husband Kanye West and bringing to an end nearly seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seems to be sending her followers a message about her heartbreak, playing the song over her Instagram Story Monday, a long shot out the window of a car as she flies down the highway.

"And all my friends are tired/ Of hearing how much I miss you, but/ I kinda feel sorry for them /'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do," Rodrigo sings in the clip Kardashian posted of the song. "Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ And I know we weren't perfect/ But I've never felt this way for no one, oh/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone."

The song played for three continuous posts to her Story, to which Kardashian eventually added a pattern of white, green and black heart emojis set between two knife emojis. Kardashian filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. TMZ broke the news of Kardashian's filing and reported that the two are actually pretty close to settling, as neither is contesting the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Rumors of the couple's impending divorce have been circulating for months, with Kardashian hiring high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser in January, reported Page Six at the time. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," the outlet's insider said at the time. of the former couple's shifting priorities. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

Neither Kardashian nor West have commented publicly about the split, which is reportedly set to play out on the final season of KUWTK, premiering March 18. "Kim and Kanye are trying their best to keep their relationship issues a private matter, especially for the sake of the kids," a source told Entertainment Tonight prior to the filing. Kardashian especially was feeling the pressure "figuring out her situation with Kanye in the best way possible for both their kids and for him and his mental state."