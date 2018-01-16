Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed baby number three into the world! Their surrogate gave birth on Monday to a healthy girl weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Kardashian confirmed the birth on her website in a post titled “She’s here!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also wrote that the baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The baby girl’s name still remains unknown. However, on a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian gave some hints toward what to expect.

“It’s so hard [to choose a name],” she told DeGeneres. “I do like different names, but short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”

Kardashian’s sister, Khloé, retweeted Kardashian’s tweet with the link confirming the birth, adding six heart emojis.

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

The power couple hired a surrogate to have their third child because during both of her pregnancies, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, which could cause serious complications during childbirth.

Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with 4-year-old North and was forced to deliver nearly six weeks early.

The KKW beauty mogul, 37, confirmed she was expecting with West, 40, in a trailer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 14th season in October.

In the heartwarming clip, she FaceTimed with her sister Khloé Kardsahian when she revealed the happy news. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim asked, to which Khloé answered, “The person’s pregnant.” Kim gushed, “We’re having a baby!”

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the surrogate, who reportedly lives in San Diego, was set to give birth “any day” now.

“They are fully prepared and can’t wait to bring their baby home,” the insider added of the family’s excitement.

Though she was hesitant to use a surrogate, Kardashian will not have to worry about recovery time following what would have been a high-risk pregnancy.

“She’ll be hands-on from the beginning,” a source close to the family added.

While sister Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy milestones and birth may be filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kim and her 40-year-old rapper husband will not allow cameras into the surrogate’s delivery room. The couple has worked to keep the surrogate’s life and identity private throughout the pregnancy.

“The surrogate’s comfort and safety is incredibly important to [Kim and Kanye],” another insider told ET.

In November, the Selfish author confirmed the sex of her new addition and shared details of her baby shower while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, you know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want [North] to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,” Kim explained.

She continued: “People brought toys and gifts, and [North] was opening them all up the next day and she goes, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they’re all OK for baby sister.’”

KimYe baby number three isn’t the only baby joining the KarJenner clan; sister Khloé and NBA baller boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed their pregnancy in December, and will be adding another offspring later this year. Reports have been swirling since September that Kylie Jenner is also expecting, but she nor the family have set the rumors straight.