Kim Kardashian Shares Anniversary Photo With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West marked her third anniversary with husband Kanye West with a touching Instagram post from the couple’s first days together.

Kim posted the above paparazzi shot of the two together on May 24, the third anniversary of their secretive wedding ceremony in Florence, Italy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is glowing in the throwback photo as she holds hands with an equally thrilled Kanye. Kim is seen wearing a stylish black dress while the “Stronger” rapper is wearing a black jacket and pants with a grey shirt and a gold watch.

“3 down, a lifetime to go,” Kim captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji at the end.

The couple started dating in early 2012 as Kim was in the midst of a a divorce from husband Kris Humphries. Kanye boldly declared his love for Kim on his 2012 song “Cold” by rapping “I admit I fell in love with Kim around the same time she fell in love with him.” That declaration is what led the couple to publicly begin their relationship.

The couple now have two children together, 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

Kim hasn’t posted much about Kanye lately, with a few exceptions. She’s shared numerous photos of their children and some adorable family Easter photos.

She also shared another throwback of the couple from the late 2000s before they has any idea they would eventually wed. Kanye is seen in a red jacket akin to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band looks. Kim is shown smiling in a white dress.

As always, the couple has been a constant in the news as of late. Kim continues to give followers a steady stream of revealing photos, and Kanye has been mysteriously hiding out in the mountains of Wyoming.

