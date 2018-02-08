Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy After Sharing Topless Shot Taken by Daughter

Kim Kardashian’s latest revealing photo has fans outraged, not because of its sexual nature, but because her 4-year-old daughter was the photographer.

The mom of three shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of her back while facing a mirror. In the photo, Kardashian wears an unclasped bra, black spandex and she is seen clutching her breasts with her hands. Her reflection (as well as daughter North’s) can be seen pretty clearly in the mirror.

“[Photo] by North,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member wrote alongside the picture.

📸 by North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:44am PST

Fans blasted Kardashian in the comments, arguing that it is inappropriate to involve her young daughter in her sexy social media persona.

“So now your daughter is taking the provocative photos for you to post?” one user wrote. Another agreed, adding, “Why Kim?? Seriously you are her role model. There’s so much good and beautiful about you and your family. Why cheapen it? You don’t need to.”

“I can’t imagine asking my daughter to take a provocative photo of me. This is pretty distasteful seeing as a child took it,” another follower wrote.

Others went as far as to question “what kind of mother” Kardashian is for allowing North to take the topless photo.

“I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting,” one critical follower theorized.

While some slammed the mom, whom also shares 2-year-old son Saint and newborn daughter Chicago with husband Kanye West, others stepped in to defend her.

“How is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from,” a supportive fan wrote. “Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, y’all. Stop reaching.”

Kardashian has not addressed her haters yet, but it is only a matter of time before she takes to social media to stand up for her controversial snap — and roast those who have criticized it.

Recently, the KKW Beauty founder publicly dissed her celebrity enemies by adding them to her list of press box recipients for her new Kimoji Hearts fragrance line. She also took to Twitter to slam Lindsay Lohan for her negative comment about Kardashian’s “Bo Derek braids,” and called out reports of “fake news” that she was already planning for a fourth baby with her surrogate.