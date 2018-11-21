Khloe Kardashian ‘Misses’ Dad Robert Kardashian in Emotional Throwback Photo

Khloe Kardashian is missing her late father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away 15 years ago from cancer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of her dad on Instagram, giving it the simple caption, “I miss you.” The words were surrounded by two white dove emojis.

Many of Kardashian’s Instagram followers offered comments of support, including her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

“I LOVE YOU KOKO,” Kim wrote, using the family’s nickname for her.

Robert Kardashian became a household name in the 1990s when he helped defend O.J. Simpson during his 1994 murder trial. Nearly 10 years later, Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later on Sept. 30, 2003. He was 59.

The family has paid tribute to Robert in numerous was throughout the year. In February, Kim shared a goofy photo of him on what would have been his 74th birthday with the caption, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!”

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner were married from 1978 to 1991, during with they had four children: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31. Kardashian and Jenner divorced after Jenner had an affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman, which she recently revealed in her autobiography. Despite their divorce, the couple remained close until Kardashian’s death.

A month after the divorce was finalized, Jenner married retired Olympian Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to being a woman in 2015 and now goes by Caitlyn Jenner. They divorced in 2015. During their marriage, they had daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21.

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that she started dating Robert Kardashian when she was 17 years old in 1973. “I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian,” she told Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, who recorded the makeshift interview and showed it to the Kardashian siblings.

Kris continued, revealing that one day when Robert was over, Cesar returned home unexpectedly.

“Well, it wasn’t pretty,” she admitted. “Not proud of it. Actually, Cesar tried to grab his sweater. I think he ripped a hole in Robert’s sweater! I didn’t want to ever hurt anybody’s feelings.”