Kim Kardashian’s New Beauty Show Gets a Premiere Date

Glam Masters, a new beauty reality show executive produced by Kim Kardashian, will sparkle onto your TV screen this February.

The show, which stars the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, will premiere on Lifetime on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The judges of the competition series will include Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox, Dedivanovic, YouTube makeup star Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

In the trailer released Tuesday, viewers don’t get a really good glimpse of what the show will consist of, although from the artsy close-ups of models being painted, it appears that there will be some aspect of special effects in the challenges.

Dedivanovic revealed his feelings about the show’s premiere in an Instagram posting of the trailer.

“OMGG I’m soooo excited to finally share this new beauty competition series!!” he wrote. “#GlamMasters premieres on @lifetimetv on Feb 28th! I went into this project feeling unsure, a bit scared and not knowing what to expect and the whole experience became one of the highlights of my career. So emotional, so raw and so real. I can’t wait for you all to watch this! The grand prize is literally life changing. If you like Makeup and beauty this is going to be your favorite show.”

Glam Masters premieres on February 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.