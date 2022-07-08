Kim Kardashian Gets Real About What She's Done to Her Face

Kim Kardashian is coming clean about the drastic lengths she goes to continue looking youthful. The Hulu star is opening up about the plastic surgery procedures she's had over the years to remain a hot commodity. "I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips," she affirms, per a recent magazine as Entertainment Tonight reports. Kardashian also insists she's also never had eyelash extensions. But, she is a fan of Botox. "A little bit of Botox," she says. "But I've chilled, actually," she notes, without delving into details.

The new skincare owner says she goes to extreme lengths to keep up appearances. "I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments," she said. "If I'm doing it, it's attainable," she responds. "There are so many different beauty standards — whether it's Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs," adding, "My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be... It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."

Kardashian will admit she probably cares "more than 90 percent of the people on this planet" about looking good, she's also coming to terms with her perceived imperfections. She added: "I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross," she revealed. "But I've lived life and I've changed so many diapers with these hands and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm OK with them. [Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you're like, 'OK, my health is more important than anything else.'"

Rumors about Kardashian's measures have run for years, with rumors about her butt, hips, face, and more. But Kardashian promises she's never had invasion surgery and relies on a strict diet and exercise.