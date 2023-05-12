Sia Gets Married in Surprise Ceremony

Sia reportedly married Dan Bernard in an intimate ceremony in Italy on May 8. The "Chandelier" singer has not announced her marriage, but Page Six obtained photos from the ceremony at Villa Olivetta, the home of designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana in Portofino. This is the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in May 2022.

The photos show Sia, 47, wearing a light pink, lace embroidered fishtail gown. Her hairdo was an intricate updo, fastened with a veil. Bernard wore a light blue suit and bow tie, with black shoes. There were reportedly only six guests at the wedding, including the bride and groom, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Sia marries Dan Bernard: See photos from luxe wedding ceremony https://t.co/zf7Ps3ATIL pic.twitter.com/JRzIRGtaZ0 — Page Six (@PageSix) May 9, 2023

Bernard's identity was previously unknown. When they attended the West Side Story premiere in Los Angeles in December 2021, The Daily Mail referred to him as a "mystery man." The two wore matching black outfits, with Bernard in a jumpsuit and Sia in a flowing dress. It is unclear how long Sia and Bernard have been dating.

Sia, whose full name is Sia Furler, was born in Adelaide, Australia. She released her first studio album in 1997 and scored a huge hit in Australia with her 2008 album Some People Have Real Problems. After focusing on songwriting and collaborating with American artists, she finally broke through internationally with her 2014 album 1000 Forms of Fear and the smash hit single "Chandelier."

Her most recent album, 2021's Music, was the soundtrack to her controversial directing debut film of the same name. The movie was widely criticized for its depiction of autism. Last year, Sia told The New York Times she was "suicidal" after the backlash and went to rehab. She credited comedian Kathy Griffin with helping her through the crisis. "She saved my life," Sia said of Griffin.

Sia's wedding to Bernard is her second. She was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016. She adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019. One of them goes by Che, but the other's identity is kept private, notes PEOPLE. "They were aging out of the foster care system," Sia told The Morning Mash Up in 2020. "Yeah, and I love them,"

"Most of their lives they've been conditioned to lie and manipulate, so the past year has been all about teaching them how to become rigorously honest and live in the moment without using any substances," Sia said in a 2021 interview with The Project. "There has been a lot of heartache. There has been a lot of lost trust and then a lot of regained trust... But I do trust them both. And I'm proud because they've come a very long way."