Kim Kardashian Freaks out After 'Bridgerton' Star Reveals Major Connection

✖

Kim Kardashian has made it known that she's a major Bridgerton fan, and as it turns out, some of the actors on the show were actually inspired by the reality star's famous family. On Tuesday, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, tweeted that Kardashian and her family were "a massive inspiration" for the actors who played the Featheringtons, an aristocratic family living in Regency era London.

"As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?" she wrote. "Because I feel like she should know this." A shocked Kardashian replied, "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!"

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Coughlan answered in the affirmative and revealed another connection between Kardashian and the cast. "Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!" she tweeted. "Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!"

The actress was referring to Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look, which was a nude gown with a corset and beaded accents designed to make the KKW Beauty founder appear as if she had just emerged from the water. As Penelope, Coughlan was most often featured in empire-waist gowns, which were worn over a corset. Kardashian also replied to Coughlan's corset connection tweet, declaring, "OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!"

In turn, Coughlan gave the reality star a fitting new title. "Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas!" she wrote. "Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable." Bridgerton is currently filming its upcoming second season and has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, which means Kardashian will almost certainly have a chance to visit the set, and maybe even make a cameo.