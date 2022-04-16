Kim Kardashian's Flame Catsuit Gets Hilarious Comparisons on Social Media

By Michael Hein

Kim Kardashians's flame-patterned outfit went viral on Wednesday, and it is still inspiring new jokes on social media days later. The 41-year-old went out to lunch in Woodland Hills, California wearing a black turtleneck top with red and yellow flames embroidered onto it. Fans could hardly believe what they were seeing.

Kardashian wore her flame sweater with matching red leather gloves, a red leather skirt and bright red knee-high boots with heels. If that weren't enough, she carried a fuzzy black purse and wore matching fuzzy black sunglasses – presumably to the detriment of her vision. The ensemble was eye-catching – especially in the middle of the day when Kardashian did not seem to be headed to a major fashion event. Fans wasted no time in creating memes and comparing Kardashian to more cartoonish characters.

Kardashian's fiery outfit came just one day before the premiere of her family's new reality show on Hulu, which perhaps explains the intention. If she meant to generate some interest and conversation, she acocmplished that. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about Kardashian's get-up.

Wrestling

Fans immediately began comparing Kardashian to professional wrestlers – including some who have worn similar outfits in public before.

prevnext

Harlem Heat

Kardashian's outfit was particularly similar to one worn by the wrestling duo Harlem Heat throughout the 1990s.

prevnext

Guy Fieri

The flames on Kardashian's outfit reminded some fans of the flames on shirts worn by food show host Guy Fieri. Many wondered if Kardashian had plans to crossover into Flavortown on her new show.

prevnext

Usual Defenders

Fans who usually spoke up for Kardashian in comment sections complained that they couldn't defend an outfit like this from the haters.

prevnext

Too Many Memes

On the other hand, some critics complained that there were too many memes to which this picture was applicable. They were sick of this joke before it really got started.

prevnext

Ugly AND Expensive

Since Kardashian was wearing this outfit, fans figured that it must be extremely expensive and probably made by a high-end designer.

prevnext
0comments

Ye

Finally, some fans blamed this fashion misstep on Kardashian's divorce from Yeezy mogul Kanye West.

prev
Start the Conversation

of