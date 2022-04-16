Kim Kardashian's Flame Catsuit Gets Hilarious Comparisons on Social Media
Kim Kardashians's flame-patterned outfit went viral on Wednesday, and it is still inspiring new jokes on social media days later. The 41-year-old went out to lunch in Woodland Hills, California wearing a black turtleneck top with red and yellow flames embroidered onto it. Fans could hardly believe what they were seeing.
Kardashian wore her flame sweater with matching red leather gloves, a red leather skirt and bright red knee-high boots with heels. If that weren't enough, she carried a fuzzy black purse and wore matching fuzzy black sunglasses – presumably to the detriment of her vision. The ensemble was eye-catching – especially in the middle of the day when Kardashian did not seem to be headed to a major fashion event. Fans wasted no time in creating memes and comparing Kardashian to more cartoonish characters.
Kim Kardashian in San Fernando Valley today. pic.twitter.com/ZmpQ1RJxlj— Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) April 13, 2022
Kardashian's fiery outfit came just one day before the premiere of her family's new reality show on Hulu, which perhaps explains the intention. If she meant to generate some interest and conversation, she acocmplished that. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about Kardashian's get-up.
Wrestling
Who wore it better?— Wrestling Should Be Fun (@WSBFun) April 14, 2022
Kim Kardashian or Bam Bam Bigelow... pic.twitter.com/MGRvCG7GmU
Kim Kardashian is out here on these streets looking like Kane pic.twitter.com/CUTYcsUPG7— sirwilkins (@sir_wilkins) April 14, 2022
Fans immediately began comparing Kardashian to professional wrestlers – including some who have worn similar outfits in public before.
Harlem Heat
Who wore it better?
Harlem Heat or Kim Kardashian? pic.twitter.com/LiGRJL5X7c— Keith (@KTBTHEGOD) April 14, 2022
Kim Kardashian once again stealing from Black Culture smh🤦 pic.twitter.com/T2rG6CngBq— eli (@lNT0THENIGHT) April 15, 2022
Kardashian's outfit was particularly similar to one worn by the wrestling duo Harlem Heat throughout the 1990s.
Guy Fieri
The duchess of flavortown pic.twitter.com/iCy7bw58XI— George C. Owens (@George_C_Owens) April 14, 2022
The flames on Kardashian's outfit reminded some fans of the flames on shirts worn by food show host Guy Fieri. Many wondered if Kardashian had plans to crossover into Flavortown on her new show.
Usual Defenders
Love ya Kim but noooo…. This outfit. Why?!?! 😩 https://t.co/iP0JQxMtd1— Jill Janszen (@Jilly0827) April 15, 2022
Fans who usually spoke up for Kardashian in comment sections complained that they couldn't defend an outfit like this from the haters.
Too Many Memes
If Kim Kardashian is a hobbit (South Park), and she now is Guy Fieri (that outfit), the relevance of this meme is off the charts. #KimKardashian #memes pic.twitter.com/x6cX3JVBgF— Meme Curator (@memecurator416) April 15, 2022
On the other hand, some critics complained that there were too many memes to which this picture was applicable. They were sick of this joke before it really got started.
Ugly AND Expensive
I just need to know who the designer is. I bet this costs thousands. So fugly, I’m sorry.— Jill Janszen (@Jilly0827) April 15, 2022
Since Kardashian was wearing this outfit, fans figured that it must be extremely expensive and probably made by a high-end designer.
Ye
Kanye has left the building pic.twitter.com/E8atOVOolg— Big Love (@Blacktallbig) April 13, 2022
Finally, some fans blamed this fashion misstep on Kardashian's divorce from Yeezy mogul Kanye West.