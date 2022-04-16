Kim Kardashian's Flame Catsuit Gets Hilarious Comparisons on Social Media

Kim Kardashians's flame-patterned outfit went viral on Wednesday, and it is still inspiring new jokes on social media days later. The 41-year-old went out to lunch in Woodland Hills, California wearing a black turtleneck top with red and yellow flames embroidered onto it. Fans could hardly believe what they were seeing.

Kardashian wore her flame sweater with matching red leather gloves, a red leather skirt and bright red knee-high boots with heels. If that weren't enough, she carried a fuzzy black purse and wore matching fuzzy black sunglasses – presumably to the detriment of her vision. The ensemble was eye-catching – especially in the middle of the day when Kardashian did not seem to be headed to a major fashion event. Fans wasted no time in creating memes and comparing Kardashian to more cartoonish characters.

Kim Kardashian in San Fernando Valley today. pic.twitter.com/ZmpQ1RJxlj — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) April 13, 2022

Kardashian's fiery outfit came just one day before the premiere of her family's new reality show on Hulu, which perhaps explains the intention. If she meant to generate some interest and conversation, she acocmplished that. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about Kardashian's get-up.