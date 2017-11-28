Kim Kardashian Drops Makeup Announcement in Nothing but Glitter

Kim Kardashian has done it again, baring everything to drop her new makeup announcement.
“Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM,” she captioned the photo, dropping the official announcement of the new additions to her makeup line.
The name of the line perhaps pays homage to husband Kanye West’s 2016 single by the same name from his album The Life of Pablo.
The makeup announcement comes just two weeks after Kardashian launched her KKW Fragrances, which sold out all three fragrances in six days for a total of about $14 million.