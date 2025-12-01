Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With ‘Low Brain Activity’

Kim Kardashian’s stress levels have been high. So much so that the SKIMS founder was diagnosed with low brain activity.

The revelation came during the latest episode of The Kardashians while she was undergoing a brain scan after her doctor discovered previously that she may have a mini aneurysm. Upon the scan, he noticed additional issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so busy in my life,” the mother of four explains during a confessional. “The bar is in two months. I have the Met Gala. I have my robbery trial coming up. Oh, and I might have a brain aneurysm, no biggie.”

Kardashian has been open about the stress she’s under from all of her responsibilities, including constant co-parenting issues with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Scott Disick told Kardashian that he is “sorry for all you’re going through,” referring to West.

When a show producer noted that her “ex” is “getting loud,” Kardashian maintained replied, “I just can’t really engage. I think it’s just for the better.”

But during a conversation with Disick, she admits that it’s “frustrating” that her “character as a mom” is continually being called into question. “Sometimes I just feel like snapping but I just can’t,” she said. In a later confessional, she said, “My only focus and job is to really just be strong for my kids.”

When her results came in, her doctor noted that she has a “beautiful” brain and isn’t a high risk for Alzheimer’s disease. He said she’s “not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed,” based on the scan. “You are extraordinary in being positive,” he said.

He did note that there are “holes” in her scan, and when she pressed her doctor about them, he explained that they indicate “low activity,” explaining: “The front part of your brain is less active than it should be. With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress and that’s not good for you, especially as you’re studying and you’re getting ready to take the boards.”