Kim Kardashian Shows off Her Curves With ‘Bae’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Friday to show off a picture with her “Bae.” Unfortunately, Kanye West was busy, so a giant heart had to stand in for him.

The photo shows Kardashin wearing a white bra, skin-tight white shorts and white high heels, showing off her curves. She also tagged photographer Vijat Mohindra, Makeup By Ariel and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Of course, Kardashian did not just take the photo for fun. She also tagged her KKW Fragrance brand. “Bae” is one of the fragrances, along with “BFF” and “RIDE OR DIE.”

This is just the latest provocative image from Kim this week. On Thursday, she posted a topless selifie, with her only wearing underwear. She strategically covered her breasts with her arms while taking the photo. Kardashian, who has 106 million followers on Instagram, has a long history of losing her clothes before taking pictures.

These photos come just days after Kardashian became a mother again. Her daughter, Chicago West, was born on Jan. 15 via a surrogate. Although there was a rumor that Kardashian was already talking about a fourth baby, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called it “fake news.”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote on her website to announce Chicago’s birth. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

There was also speculation that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, was the surrogate, but Kardashian shot down that idea. Kylie is reportedly expecting a baby herself, but has yet to confirm it.

“A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm, and then carries the baby to term,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

A gestational carrier means the surrogate has no biological relationship to the mother and father, and that rules out Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian