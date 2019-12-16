Amy Schumer Praises Kardashians as ‘Good, Kind Girls’ Following ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season Finale

The season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on Sunday night, and the episode found at least one fan in Amy Schumer, who took to Instagram after the finale to share her thoughts on America’s most famous family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:58pm PST

“I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight,” she wrote alongside a photo of several members of the family dressed up as each other. She also referenced her previous interactions with the group, one of which included a staged fall in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2015 TIME 100 gala.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have made a million jokes over the years,” the comedian continued. “But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian that’s how I really feel.”

Kardashian clearly appreciated the sentiment, commenting, “You are so sweet and this post is so kind! thank you!!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards added a heart emoji, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder wrote, “I LOVE THIS POST,” and Emily Ratajkowski commented, “Hell yes.”

During KUWTK‘s season finale, the family got very meta and dressed up as each other — Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian swapped styles, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian switched places and Kendall Jenner dressed as her sister Kylie Jenner. Not only did they dress like each other, they also acted like each other during a family dinner and their confessional interviews.

A truly excellent promo clip from the episode shows each family member doing their best impression, starting with Kris trilling Khloé’s “Okurrrr!” before Khloé as Kris told the camera, “Why do you think I’m drunk all the time? My girls always bicker and so I need something to take the edge off.” Meanwhile, Kendall, wearing a pink wig, held out one of Kylie’s lipsticks to the camera before swatching it on her arm.

Kourtney, who has been feuding with Kim all season, is up next and drawls, “My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings.” In a clip from the dinner, she adds, “Thank God Kourtney left the table, I can’t stand her energy.” Kim is then seen lounging on a beanbag, telling the group, “I’m just here, on my phone, using the mom card every second.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:44pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin