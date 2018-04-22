Kim Kardashian Confirms Closure of All DASH Stores: ‘It’s Time to Move on’

It’s the end of an era for Keeping Up with the Kardashian fans.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are closing their DASH clothing stores after almost 12 years in operation, Kim confirmed Thursday.

Kim opened up about the “bittersweet” news on her website kimkardashianwest.com after speculative reports that the line of stores would be closing broke earlier this week.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores” her statement read.

“We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our DASH Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives,” she continued, referencing the short-lived E! reality series.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually,” she added. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories.”

Concluding the statement, Kim wrote: “And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

Rumors emerged this week that the family was planning to close up shop after Radar reported the stores were “bleeding money.”

In an email, Radar obtained from a company executive, vendors were informed of the plan to cease operations on May 31.

It read: “The girls, Kim, Khloe & Kourtney have decided to close Dash as it is time to renew our leases but we cannot commit to another five years. …With that being said, operations will end May 31st.”

DASH first launched in 2006 and was a regular part of the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It also launched the spin-off DASH Dolls, which featured Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq and her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

In September, the West Hollywood location became the site of a bizarre and disturbing crime when a woman pointed a gun at employees while shouting phrases about Cuba.

Later that day, the woman returned to the store and left a machete, but was apprehended by law enforcement soon after.

