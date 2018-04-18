Celebrity

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Team up to Hilariously Troll Kanye West

Close friends are good for all kinds of situations, whether it’s helping you through a hard time, having fun together or helping to roast your husband on Twitter.

The latter of those options was the case for pals Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday, with the two teaming up to poke a little fun at Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

Things began when the rapper tweeted, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” which Kardashian jokingly took to heart.

“Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!” she responded along with a raised hand emoji.

Luckily, she got some help from Teigen, who offered up her air mattress for Kardashian should West really decide to get rid of “everything.”

The KKW Beauty founder responded, “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.”

Teigen thought this over, then offered a playful yet brilliant solution.

And then, because this is the internet, Kardashian made sure to clarify that she was, in fact, joking.

“For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious,” she wrote. “So don’t even try it.”

Teigen also had the perfect response to this statement, using a simple yet sad action tweet to convey her thoughts.

Teigen was a natural to step in and help out Kardashian, as the model is a pro at trolling her own husband, John Legend. She recently did just that during Legend’s turn as Jesus Christ in the live television adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar, sharing multiple tweets including this excellent observation about Legend’s costume.

While she does love to make fun of Legend, Teigen also makes sure to give Legend some credit, which she recently did with this sweet tweet complimenting her husband’s cooking.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur/MTV1415

