Kim Kardashian Can Hardly Walk up the Stairs in Skin-Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian will go above and beyond for a fashion moment. She did exactly that recently when she wore a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana skirt at Milan Fashion Week, per Page Six. The garment was actually so tight that Kardashian could hardly walk up the stairs in it.

Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, posted a video on his Instagram Story of Kardashian attempting to walk up the stairs in her two-piece red Dolce & Gabbana number. Although, the tightness of the skirt prevented her from being able to do so seamlessly. So, Kardashian had to take small, sideways steps to make it up the stairs. In the video, Kardashian could be heard saying, "Round 2!" Appleton encouraged her as she walked up the stairs, saying, which a chuckle, "Go on girl, you got this."

Kardashian's "Round 2" possibly references a time when she was in an incredibly similar situation. Back in September, Kardashian was wearing a sparkly, silver Dolce & Gabbana dress that hindered her ability to walk. Just as she did recently, she had to hop up the stairs because the garment was so tight.

As previously mentioned, Kardashian will go to the extremes for fashion. One of her most extreme fashion moves came during the Met Gala in May 2022. She decided that she was going to wear the original dress that Marilyn Monroe donned for her iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" moment. Since the garment could not be altered, Kardashian had to alter her own lifestyle so that she could wear the classic piece for the event. She underwent a strict regimen to be able to fit in the dress. The reality star told Vogue, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Of course, Kardashian was met with a great deal of backlash for wearing Monroe's dress. She was even called out by Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who took issue with the star describing how much she did to be able to fit in the outfit. "So wrong. So f—ed on 100s of levels," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."