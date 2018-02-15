Kim Kardashian Responds To Blackface Accusations

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the controversial pictures from a recent photo shoot that caused some of her critics to claim she was using blackface. According to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, it was never her intention to promote any such imagery.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 36-year-old mother of two opened up about the incident claiming that she didn’t think anyone would even get the impression that she was using racially offensive imagery. Kim credits the confusion to possible coloration issues with the contrast and to the fact that she was tan during the time of the photo shoot.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” Kim said. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

The Selfish author continued by saying: “Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.”

The pictures were shared in order to promote Kim’s new beauty line. While talking with ET, the wife of Kanye West dished on the forthcoming collection as well as her passion for business.

“We’re launching with a contour kit, so it’s going to be cream contour and highlighters in this collection with great brushes. I’m so excited about it,” she said.

Kim continued by saying: “I really cared more about the business and running our clothing stores at the beginning … thinking, ‘Oh, we’ll do a reality show because it’ll bring attention to the store and to the business.’ So, I always had that mindset, I always wanted work. Since I was 15 years old I was working in a clothing store and then in my dad’s office.”