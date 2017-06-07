Kim Kardashian Reveals Bikini Video Right After Sister Kylie Launches New Line

A rivalry is brewing between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a steamy bikini video on the same day that her younger sister unleashed a look at her new swimsuit line.

The brief clip shows Kim Kardashian sporting a string black bikini that puts her curvy bod on full display with her long locks pulled back into two pigtail braids. The Selfish author was filmed taking a sip of her beverage while holding a bottle in the other hand and turning her booty towards the camera.

The wife of rapper Kanye West posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “Cheers.”

It is not known what tropical destination Kim Kardashian has gone to for vacation, but she was in the Bahamas recently with Kanye.

Kim Kardashian shared the clip on the same day that her younger sibling unleashed a new look at her bikini line, which is set to release on Thursday morning.

The 19-year-old reality star took to her official Kylie Shop Instagram account on Wednesday to post a shot that showed her modeling a camo bikini that flaunted her hourglass shape. The swimsuit was a simple crop top cut with a scooping neckline along with high-waisted bottoms. Most noticeably, Jenner decided to go with standard US Army camouflage colors in the green, brown, and beige ensemble.

The Kylie Shop shared the pic on social media with the caption: “The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com.”

Many KUWTK fans have observed how Kylie Jenner has followed in Kim Kardashian‘s footsteps. Not only do they have a similar appearance, but also Kim and Kylie have built massive social media followings through the success of their reality show and by frequently post scantily-clad snaps.

At this time, Kim Kardashian still has Kylie beat in Instagram followers. Kim is sitting at over 100 million while Kylie is close behind at 94 million.