Kim Kardashian’s Best Friend Larsa Pippen Weighs in on Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kardashian family friend Larsa Pippen revealed her feelings toward model Jordyn Woods following the Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson scandal.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum spoke on the subject, just days after she was one of the family’s close friends to confirm reports of the Kardashian and Thompson breakup after he was spotted making out and getting cozy with Woods at a house party in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know how much longer [Woods’] gonna be living in the guest house,” Pippen, 44, told TMZ on Wednesday, Feb. 20. When asked if the family was going to evict Woods, she replied, “Yeah, I’m sure… I mean, I would!”

While Woods has stayed silent on the scandal so far, reports surfaced Wednesday that the model — who once collaborated with Kardashian on her Good American clothing brand — was moving out of best friend Kylie Jenner’s guest house following the controversy.

Sources told PEOPLE that Woods is “moving back to her mom’s house.”

“It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it,” they added. “She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

The latest Thompson scandal first broke Tuesday, when Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player ended their relationship after he was spotted making out with woods at a house party.

“Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly of the hookup.

News of Woods’ actions reportedly led the Kardashian-Jenner clan feeling “blindsided.”

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” one source previously told PEOPLE. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”

“It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop,” the source added. “So several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”

The scandal has also taken a toll on Kylie Jenner, who reportedly is torn about what to do about Woods since the pair have been close friends for many years.

“Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together,” the source said. “Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

