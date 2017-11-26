These Ice Cubes at Kim Kardashian’s Baby Shower Are Confusing People

Kim Kardashian’s baby shower was picture perfect, but one detail has fans scratching their heads.

The ice cubes at my baby shower! pic.twitter.com/x5pcDz2yAV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 25, 2017

Kardashian shared a photo of the ice cubes from the party on Saturday, and while the idea of having a flower frozen in your drink was very on brand for the cherry blossom-themed bash, many questioned the practicality of the decoration. Others were all for it, saying that going that hard with the party theme was excellent planning.

Everyone’s hyping this up but i’m completely lost, I have no idea what this is — jen (@jenniferayissi) November 25, 2017

As an ice chewer I’m traumatized https://t.co/SvKMebccoQ — ©️apTN Winter (@KeptenBlueMoon) November 25, 2017

These ice cubes are prettier than me fml. 👇 https://t.co/pHfBU2mZMT — ZOE (@StrawberryZoe) November 25, 2017

this some extra shit but i love it — MERLY (@merlygonzalez70) November 25, 2017

The shower celebrated the KKW Beauty founder and husband Kanye West‘s third child, which they are having via a surrogate due to the health problems she endured during her pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint.

Oddly enough, the woman carrying the couple’s child wasn’t invited to the party, Kardashian revealed while guest hosting The Real.

“I did introduce her to my family, and the reason — I introduced her to my family earlier that day,” Kardashian said of the shower. “I just thought, I don’t know. It was, like, a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

“So I have to figure that out first before they really see, and then if we’re celebrating, you know her, I just wanted to celebrate kind of, the baby,” the reality star continued. “I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

Kardashian says she and the surrogate, whose identity she has not revealed, are getting along wonderfully.

“I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She’s the perfect person to do this for my family,” she said.