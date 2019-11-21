Kim Kardashian Addresses If She Was Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring Stolen in Paris

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in October 2016, and her attackers made off with around $10 million worth of items including the $4 million 20-carat engagement ring she had received from husband Kanye West as a second engagement ring.

In recent ads for her company KKW Fragrance’s latest collection, the mom-of-four posed while wearing a large emerald-cut diamond that looked similar to the Lorraine Schwartz ring the robbers stole from her in Paris, prompting fans to wonder if the piece in the shoot was the same ring.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian revealed that while she was wearing Schwartz’s pieces in the photos, the ring in question was not her original engagement ring from West.

“I borrowed all jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. It was nice to borrow it all and nice to give it back to her,” she said. “That was a really fun shoot and because it was diamonds, I thought this was the perfect way to bring it back and wear them again.”

“She always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted. So when I want to wear something, I’ll borrow it from her for the day,” she continued, adding, “There is a replica around. A little fake that I’ll borrow from her sometimes that she made. A really nice one. It looks really nice.”

Kardashian opened up about the traumatic robbery during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she revealed how much her life had changed since the incident.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said. “I don’t want to start crying, but … I’m such a different person I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show me being flashy, but I was definitely materialistic before,” she continued. “Not that there’s anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I’m really proud of everyone that’s around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

