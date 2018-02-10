Kim Cattrall Blasts Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘I Don’t Need Your Love or Support’

The Sex and the City co-stars feud shows no signs of ending any time soon.

Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in the series and two movies on the franchise, has said many time that she would not appear in a hypothetical third film.

The actress took the feud a step further Saturday with an Instagram post, where she requested that her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker stopped acting like the two are in any way friendly.

“I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time [Sarah Jessica Parker],” the post reads, referring to the unexpected death Chris in early February, which Parker recently reached out publicly to give Cattrall her condolences.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that [Sarah Jessica Parker], that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on the caption.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (if I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall continued.

The actress finished the post with a link to a New York Post article from last October going into detail on the “mean girls culture” that reportedly caused a rift between members of the Sex and the City cast.

The feud became public when reports claimed that plans for a third movie had to be scrapped because of Cattrall’s “demands.”

Cattrall fired back, saying in an interview with Piers Morgan shortly thereafter that she resented the characterization: “The answer was always no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.”

Parker has been public in her ostensible support of Cattrall, telling Entertainment Tonight when news broke of Cattrall’s brother’s death that “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them.”

Cattrall’s brother Chris was found dead at the age of 55, the actress tweeted on February 4. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.” He had been missing since Jan. 30.