Kieran Culkin’s Bleeped-Out Oscars Message to Jeremy Strong Revealed

Kieran Culkin had lots to say during his wildly candid acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, which he won for his role in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. Highlights included him telling his wife they’d “get cracking” on having more kids and a moment of admiration for his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, who was nominated in the same category for his role as Roy Cohn in the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.

Kieran Culkin gives off the night’s first f-bomb, which will, of course, be bleeped from the actual broadcast #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dyb7Bm3YVG — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

Unfortunately, and in Culkin’s typical foul-mouthed fashion, his praise of Strong was almost entirely bleeped-out for viewers at home. Thankfully, video provided by Deadline let us know what he had to say.

“He’s right, by the way. Jeremy, you’re amazing in The Apprentice,” Culkin said, after Robert Downey Jr. praised Strong while announcing the nominees for Best Supporting Actor. “I love your work. It’s f—ing great.”

Culkin then covered his mouth after realizing he’d let an f-bomb slip on TV. “I’m not supposed to single anyone out. It’s favoritism. Anyway, but you were great.”

He then told a story of his wife promising him a third child after his Emmy win for Succession, and a fourth if he ever won an Oscar. “No pressure, but let’s get crackin’ on those kids,” Culkin said.