Kid Rock Named Grand Marshall of Tennessee Christmas Parade Despite Last Year’s Parade Debacle, Recent Oprah Winfrey Rant

A year removed from his outburst that cost him his spot as grand marshall of the Nashville Christmas Parade, Kid Rock finds himself back in the helm of another parade despite his recent antics. He was removed as the Nashville parade’s grand marshall in 2018 after his remarks about The View’s Joy Behar after he called her a a “b—” on live TV during a Fox News interview

In his place was James Shaw Jr., the man who disarmed the gunman who committed a mass shooting at a local Waffle House in April of that year.

Event organizers of the Tennessee-based Christmas event, Leiper’s Fork Parade, revealed Kid Rock would be back to serving as the grand marshall this year on a Facebook post on Tuesday. He walked in that parade last year after he was ousted from the Nashville event.

When he learned he was removed from the position of the Nashville parade, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Well folks, it is official…My parade has been rained on!” he wrote. “But in the end, it is not about me. It is about the kids and the wonderful work they do at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Either way, myself, family and especially my granddaughter, are gonna enjoy today. Sending well wishes for a break in the rain and a successful parade. I love Nashville and the people she holds.”

He also didn’t back down from his comments, either. Showing no remorse, the singer recalled being slighted by her when visiting the White House.

“Today I said “Screw that Joy Behar b—. Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live TV, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me,” he explained.

More recently, Kid Rock has found himself in the news regarding comments he made in a restaraunt about Oprah Winfrey along with Behar, once again. He recounted how he was asked to go on Oprah but ended up not to because of differing viewpoints. He commented on the issue on social media.

“I am just saying what a lot of people think,” he began the Facebook post. “Not saying I should be, but sometimes I just do. Oh well. I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker! I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, f–– them too. I am what I am, I ain’t what I ain’t!”