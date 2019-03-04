Kid Rock Makes First-Ever Hole-in-One While Golfing With Jack Nicklaus

Add an ace to Kid Rock‘s resume. The rock-rapper made his first-ever hole-in-one during a round of golf with legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus on Saturday.

What’s better than your first hole in one? Celebrating with Jack Nicklaus!!!! pic.twitter.com/NvFOx7CPCc — Kid Rock (@KidRock) March 2, 2019

The shot came out at the second hole of The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida while Rock was in town after participating in the pro-am portion of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, celebrated his shot on Twitter, posing with his neon yellow golf ball next to Nicklaus, whose foundation benefits from Wednesday’s Honda pro-am.

“What’s better than your first hole in one? Celebrating with Jack Nicklaus!!!!” Rock captioned the victorious photo.

Nicklaus also took to the social media platform to document the hole-in-one, complete with a video of the “All Summer Long” singer, cigar in mouth, retrieving the ball from the cup.

“First hole-in-one for Bob Ritchie (a.k.a. @KidRock) Aced No. 2 at The Bear’s Club, 175 yards. Glad I slipped in some golf before settling in for @TheHondaClassic,” Nicklaus wrote before referencing the post-round beverages traditionally bought by an ace shooter. “Bob, the locker room thanks you for the free beverages!”

First hole-in-one for Bob Ritchie (a.k.a. @KidRock) Aced No. 2 at The Bear’s Club, 175 yards. Glad I slipped in some golf before settling in for some @TheHondaClassic action. Bob, the locker room thanks you for the free beverages! 😉 pic.twitter.com/VSwTpFYFuX — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 3, 2019

Rock, 48, has spent many years as an avid golfer, and participated past pro-ams with good friend John Daly at the PGA Tour’s old Buick Open in Grand Blanc in his home state of Michigan. He and Nicklaus have also been friends for years, teaming up on the links multiple times; he even once took golf lessons from Nicklaus’ son, Gary, according to The Detroit News.

Last year, Rock boasted after sinking a 40-foot putt at the Bass Pro Shop’s Legends of Golf tournament Missouri with Nicklaus. Nicklaus shared a video of Rock showboating for the crowd before cutting off an interviewer right after the fact.

“Whatever, did you see that putt? That was the greatest thing ever. Boom, in your face… whoever plays golf,” Rock said, pulling the microphone over to his face and promptly walking off screen right after.