Kid Rock Doubles Down on Rant Against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar

Kid Rock won't apologize for his drunken rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar. The "Picture" artist stirred up controversy in 2019 when he verbally attacked The View host and media mogul by name, but as the rapper told Tucker Carlson during a recent episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation that he has no regrets.

"A drunk man's words are a sober man's thoughts, I own what I said," said Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Richie. "I don't apologize to anybody. I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f-in' next thing, I'm on stage [saying] f- Oprah..." he recalled. The footage, published first to TMZ in 2019, showed Kid Rock on stage ranting against Winfrey, Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford, but the musician told Carlson he actually meant to insult Kathy Griffin, not Gifford.

"I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'f- Kathie Lee Gifford.'" he said. "When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I'm like 'oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.' We've been kind of friendly throughout the years...now I feel a little bad."

This isn't the first time Kid Rock has courted controversy on stage. In June 2021, he was slammed for using a homophobic slur while attacking people in the crowd for filming him. "F- your iPhone. You can post this, you can post this, you can post this d- right now," he said. "You f-ing f-s with your phones out." He would later double down on his use of the slur on Twitter, claiming he had a "lot of love for his gay friends" in a statement inexplicably written in the third person. "If Kid Rock using the word f- offends you, good chance you are one," he added.

Despite all his controversies over the years, Kid Rock told Carlson he is "uncancelable." He continued, "Cause I don't give a f-! I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can't cancel me. I love it when they try."