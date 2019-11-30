Kid Rock Slams Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford With NSFW Remarks During Seemingly Drunken Rant

Kid Rock went on a profanity-laced tirade directed at Oprah Winfrey and The View co-host Joy Behar during an apparently drunken rant at his own Nashville bar earlier this week. Video of the incident, published by TMZ Friday, shows the singer speaking to the crowd while holding a drink, and insisted he is not racist. The video ended with Rock being helped off the stage by handlers.

“I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck d— sideways,” Rock said as he motioned toward his crotch. “F— Oprah Winfrey and f— Kathie Lee Gifford.”

Rock later repeats the “suck d— sideways” phrase several times, specifically mentioning Winfrey. Then, he suddenly assured the crowd he is not racist. He said he would tell anyone who accuses him of racism, “Fine. F— off,’ sideways.”

“I’m not the bad guy in this equation,” the Michigan native, born Robert James Ritchie, said. “I’m the f— guy you want, like, hey, he’s pretty cool.”

At the end of the video, handlers are seen trying to get Rock off the stage while the crowd cheers.

After the video went viral, Rock took to Twitter to explain his anger with Winfrey.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f— that and her. End of story,” he tweeted.

As Variety notes, the latest incident with Rock comes almost a year after he called Behar a “b—” on live television during a Fox & Friends interview. He was later fired from acting as the grand marshal for the Nashville Christmas parade.

It is not clear why Rock mentioned Gifford during his tirade. However, Gifford has been attracting in Nashville after moving to Music City following her retirement from the Today Show.

Rock owns Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. The bar famously has a 20-foot neon sign with the image of a woman’s buttocks. The sign caused a major controversy in Nashville, even though the Metro Council voted 27-3 to approve the sign. One of the three dissenting council members, Kathleen Murphy, feared the sign was tacky and could hurt the city’s standing as a place for families to visit.

In August, Rock went on a Twitter rant against Taylor Swift, accusing the singer of being a Democrat just because she wants to be in movies.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” he wrote at the time. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Photo credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images