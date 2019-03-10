Khloe Kardashian Warns Critics to ‘Choose Your Words Wisely’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Backlash

Khloe Kardashian is lashing out at her critics in the wake of her breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian has been under fire from every side recently as she processes her split from Thompson, the father of her daughter. The reality star posted a general rebuttal on Instagram on Saturday, warning her followers to think more carefully about their words.

“‘Your perception of me is a reflection of you.’ Be aware of your words,” she wrote. “What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say. What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else?”

“Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement?” she went on. “Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them.”

Kardashian disabled comments on the post, keeping fans from chiming in. The reality star has been resorting to one-way social media use more and more often, especially as her family drama plays out on the world stage.

Kardashian has weathered several cheating scandals from Thompson, including one less than 48 hours before she gave birth to their daughter. She has stuck by his side through it all, though this time, when he was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, it became too much.

Jordyn facing backlash when she has been sexually harassed while Tristan goes unscathed and Khloe is bashing her, this is not only an example of misogyny but racism. The media’s portrayal of black women makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/mQbqcFTsTZ — nathan (@ELKlESNO) March 1, 2019



Many critics admonished Kardashian for how hard she came down on Woods following the scandal. They pointed out that Thompson left his pregnant girlfriend for Kardashian at the beginning of their relationship, and then proved himself to be unfaithful several times. Some even reasoned that Kardashian was to blame for keeping a predatory figure like Thompson around, allowing him to be in Woods’ orbit.

After Woods told her side of the story on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Kardashian posted her most overt tweets about the scandal. She tagged Woods and called her “the reason my family broke up!” However, when the social media blow-back came, she walked back her remarks in more tweets later on.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” she wrote.

Khloe Kardashian wants Black women to cape for her because she allowed an unfaithful Black man to turn her into a “baby mama.” No way in hell I’m dragging 👑 Jordyn Woods! She is a young girl who wasn’t sober and Tristan Thompson was cheating even back when Khloe was pregnant. pic.twitter.com/unu2yhvQil — ❝ＹＯＵＮＧＢＬＯＯＤ❞ ♏ (@La_Bella_Amor) March 1, 2019



“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” she went on later. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she continued. “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”